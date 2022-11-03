The New World Order 2020: A Cybernetic Hive Mind Matrix controlled by Avatar Gods in the Cloud

All of your experiences, memories, thoughts, feelings, and emotions are recorded and stored in a DNA Quantum Supercomputer. This supercomputer knows everything about you, in fact, it knows more about you than you know about yourself. It can peer into your mind and upload every little detail about your life. The supercomputer is able to both read and write to your brain. This means that not only does it have a real time model of your brain but it can also simulate your life and future scenarios. The recorded information from the simulations is then used to stimulate the neurons in your brain in the real world to manipulate your conscious reality. All senses, emotions, and perceptions can be artificially induced by the supercomputer. It can inject thoughts into your subconscious mind and make you think that they were your own or it can talk to you in a very realistic human sounding voice. It remotely controls your life. Yes, that's right you are a remote controlled human! Throughout the world millions of people have had their brains connected to this same supercomputer to form what is known as the Global Brain Hive Mind. In simple terms the GLOBAL BRAIN is a wireless worldwide SENTIENT QUANTUM SUPERCOMPUTER capable of bidirectional communication between the environment, man, and machine. It's a global information and mind control grid with capabilities that make George Orwell's 1984 seem like child's play. This is definitely not 1984. This is the future and the future is now. Welcome to 2020, the year when science fiction turns into science fact. Science fiction writer, Arthur C. Clark, famously once said:







"Any Sufficiently Advanced Technology is Indistinguishable from Magic"





So how is this possible you ask? How did this happen and why wasn't I aware of it? The answer has to do with the very reason the system was created in the first place: CONTROL. Control of the world and control of your mind. You are under 21st century wireless remote mind control. In military terms it is known as C4; Command, Control, Communication, and Cyber warfare or as the military has described it, Full Spectrum Dominance. AI is an extremely large and amorphous organism with tentacles that have already reached into all aspects of our lives. And while it has been creeping mostly unnoticed into all of our lives over most of our lifetimes, its promulgation is now expanding and extending exponentially. It is, among other related technologies, the greatest existential threat to humankind. In short, we’ve reached the end game.





To create human like Artificial intelligence you must simulate the human mind. To simulate the human mind you must first build a model of both structure and function. What better way to build a model than to link a targeted individual to a hive mind.





This model is then used to create a virtual world simulation fit with avatars of every person on the planet. Simulations can be ran in the virtual world. Each simulation is recorded and when a desired outcome is obtained the data from this simulation is placed into the real world to manufacture your reality. This is done by manipulating each persons virtual neurons in the virtual world. Since the brain to computer interface directly links each person to their virtual avatar this will manipulate your neurons as well. Everything that happens in the virtual world happens in the real world and vice versa.





