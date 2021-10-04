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MOONLIIGHTARTIST DEBUT!!!! Live from the Galaxy!!!! [M O O N T U B E R] [V T U B E R]
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0 view • October 04, 2021
#EnVtuber #Vtuber #Debut
Hello, Hello dear viewers, or should we say Moonies, to our future fanbase. We are Moonliightartist, a duo of artists from far...far...far...away...
Not gonna lie, we just live on a moon somewhere in the galaxy, creating art, playing vidya and thus we decided to showcase our work to world via the internet.
If you wish to support us, or if you like our artwork, follow our social media in these links below. Hell, if you're generous, 'could you pleas'e spare a coin, sir?'
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
https://flow.page/moonliightartist
https://linktr.ee/Moonliightartist
Good Day and Good Night to you Earthlings!! See you on the other side of the Moon!!!
All art and animations featured here are made by Moonliightartist, yours truly.
Hello, Hello dear viewers, or should we say Moonies, to our future fanbase. We are Moonliightartist, a duo of artists from far...far...far...away...
Not gonna lie, we just live on a moon somewhere in the galaxy, creating art, playing vidya and thus we decided to showcase our work to world via the internet.
If you wish to support us, or if you like our artwork, follow our social media in these links below. Hell, if you're generous, 'could you pleas'e spare a coin, sir?'
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
https://flow.page/moonliightartist
https://linktr.ee/Moonliightartist
Good Day and Good Night to you Earthlings!! See you on the other side of the Moon!!!
All art and animations featured here are made by Moonliightartist, yours truly.
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