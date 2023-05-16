Christian Patriot News





May 16, 2023





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Previous Updates:





Q: It's Going To Be Biblical! Follow The Yellow BRICS Road





https://rumble.com/v2nwuxa-q-its-going-to-be-biblical-follow-the-yellow-brics-road.html





May 19th [D5] Indictments! Pain Coming! Watch The News!





https://rumble.com/v2nrhmu-may-19th-d5-indictments-pain-coming-watch-the-news.html





Q's Timeline Revealed! T-Minus [30] Days! Mother's Day M.O.A.B. When Do You Attack The King & Queen?





https://rumble.com/v2mqpha-qs-timeline-revealed-t-minus-30-days-mothers-day-m.o.a.b.-when-do-you-attac.html





Breaking! Hunter Biden Indictment! The First of Many! Now Comes The Pain!





https://rumble.com/v2mk9a2-breaking-bombshell-biden-indictment-the-first-of-many-now-comes-the-pain.html





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2o5i8a-q-suicide-weekend-pain.-durham-fisa-brings-down-the-house.html



