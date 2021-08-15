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Minnesota Physician Fought By Communists!
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154 views • August 15, 2021
Minnesota Physician Fought By Communists! Protests COVID vaccinations of 12-15 years old in Minnesota! Communists Fight This Good Physician Defending 12-15 year-old at the request of their mothers!
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