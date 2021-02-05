Absolute Proof - MyPillow's Mike Lindell Exposes The 2020 Biden Election Fraud

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MyPillow's Mike Lindell exposes the 2020 Biden election fraud. He wants everyone to watch and spread this info. He's currently hosting it on his website, at https://michaeljlindell.com, but it's hosted by vimeo, and they've cucked before, so I'm reuploading it on my brighteon / bitchute channels. And if you need some programming / websites / web apps, don't be afraid to contact me. I can make pretty much anything, and even made a free GoFundMe clone a couple years ago: https://www.CipherSanctum.com