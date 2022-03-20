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Archbishop Bishop Carlo Maria Vigano Calls for Resistance Against New World Order
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494 views • March 20, 2022
Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, the Italian prelate well known for his criticism of Pope Francis and opposition to globalist schemes, issued a dire warning and a powerful clarion call: A "global coup d'état" is taking place, he stated, for the purposes of effecting a "Great Reset," a movement toward the "New World Order."
To combat this, Viganò implored, it "is necessary to form an international Anti-Globalist Alliance, which gathers all those who want to oppose the dictatorship, who have no intention of becoming slaves to a faceless power, who are not willing to cancel their own identity, their own individuality, their own religious faith." "If the attack is global," he continued, "the defense must also be global."
More info:
https://www.partijvoordeliefde.nl/news/390-archbishop-bishop-carlo-maria-vigano-calls-for-resistance-against-new-world-order
To combat this, Viganò implored, it "is necessary to form an international Anti-Globalist Alliance, which gathers all those who want to oppose the dictatorship, who have no intention of becoming slaves to a faceless power, who are not willing to cancel their own identity, their own individuality, their own religious faith." "If the attack is global," he continued, "the defense must also be global."
More info:
https://www.partijvoordeliefde.nl/news/390-archbishop-bishop-carlo-maria-vigano-calls-for-resistance-against-new-world-order
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