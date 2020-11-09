© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AGENDA 21. from 2008, ( pdf link below)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • November 09, 2020
REVEALED! THE SINISTER AGENDA 20/30 UK SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
This agenda is being implemented in different ways according to the structure and culture of each country. Most information is from the US or Australia. It is enforced very gradually step by step. Generations accept changes as the normal, as they are born into it.
If you are not aware of Agenda21/30 I offer this video as a good source of basic information. I researched it for many years when in the USA and the Agenda is being implemented in various ways, globally according to each countries culture and infrastructure. There are many videos from the US and Australia and this one is specifically about the UK. It was filmed in 2009 but the info is even more relevant. You may find the content a little ''slow' but please stay with it as it is packed with information. Understanding Agenda21/30 is basic to realising why and how our lives are being turned upside down by the UN diktats that come to us through the EU. I recommend 'Democrats against Agenda 21' Rosa Koire and the John Birch Society web sites. They are US based but have much info. This is a short passage from the JBS web site (by the way - these days when you Google Agenda 21 You have to go to the latter pages for anti Agenda 21 web sites - or you won't find them any more. I wonder why?
This United Nations program lays out a comprehensive plan of sustainable development locally, nationally, and globally in every area where humans affect the environment. Basically it’s the UN’s plan to establish control over all human activity, including man’s reputed contribution to climate change. The UN is at the hub of a global network working to submerge the independence of all nations in a world government controlled by the elites, and JBS calls for the U.S. to get out of the U.N.
link:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/603500/Agenda-2030-Report4.pdf
This agenda is being implemented in different ways according to the structure and culture of each country. Most information is from the US or Australia. It is enforced very gradually step by step. Generations accept changes as the normal, as they are born into it.
If you are not aware of Agenda21/30 I offer this video as a good source of basic information. I researched it for many years when in the USA and the Agenda is being implemented in various ways, globally according to each countries culture and infrastructure. There are many videos from the US and Australia and this one is specifically about the UK. It was filmed in 2009 but the info is even more relevant. You may find the content a little ''slow' but please stay with it as it is packed with information. Understanding Agenda21/30 is basic to realising why and how our lives are being turned upside down by the UN diktats that come to us through the EU. I recommend 'Democrats against Agenda 21' Rosa Koire and the John Birch Society web sites. They are US based but have much info. This is a short passage from the JBS web site (by the way - these days when you Google Agenda 21 You have to go to the latter pages for anti Agenda 21 web sites - or you won't find them any more. I wonder why?
This United Nations program lays out a comprehensive plan of sustainable development locally, nationally, and globally in every area where humans affect the environment. Basically it’s the UN’s plan to establish control over all human activity, including man’s reputed contribution to climate change. The UN is at the hub of a global network working to submerge the independence of all nations in a world government controlled by the elites, and JBS calls for the U.S. to get out of the U.N.
link:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/603500/Agenda-2030-Report4.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.