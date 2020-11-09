AGENDA 21. from 2008, ( pdf link below)

REVEALED! THE SINISTER AGENDA 20/30 UK SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENTThis agenda is being implemented in different ways according to the structure and culture of each country. Most information is from the US or Australia. It is enforced very gradually step by step. Generations accept changes as the normal, as they are born into it.If you are not aware of Agenda21/30 I offer this video as a good source of basic information. I researched it for many years when in the USA and the Agenda is being implemented in various ways, globally according to each countries culture and infrastructure. There are many videos from the US and Australia and this one is specifically about the UK. It was filmed in 2009 but the info is even more relevant. You may find the content a little ''slow' but please stay with it as it is packed with information. Understanding Agenda21/30 is basic to realising why and how our lives are being turned upside down by the UN diktats that come to us through the EU. I recommend 'Democrats against Agenda 21' Rosa Koire and the John Birch Society web sites. They are US based but have much info. This is a short passage from the JBS web site (by the way - these days when you Google Agenda 21 You have to go to the latter pages for anti Agenda 21 web sites - or you won't find them any more. I wonder why?This United Nations program lays out a comprehensive plan of sustainable development locally, nationally, and globally in every area where humans affect the environment. Basically it’s the UN’s plan to establish control over all human activity, including man’s reputed contribution to climate change. The UN is at the hub of a global network working to submerge the independence of all nations in a world government controlled by the elites, and JBS calls for the U.S. to get out of the U.N.link: