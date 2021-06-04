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The 4th Tower - Episode 1- Deja Vu (cyberpunk audio drama)
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1 view • June 04, 2021
The 4th Tower is a cyberpunk audio drama.
At the turn of the 21st century, a technology has been created that allows one to send a radio signal backwards in time. Rogue bits of code bump up against our severs, they find their way onto our devices. Someone, or something, is desperately trying to send the past a dire warning. Is anyone listening? Does anyone care?
The year is 2060. Two decades of conflict has torn the United States to pieces. The North American Conflict has devolved into street-to-street battles, suburban airstrikes, guerrilla tactics. Four major players vie for control of what remains. The Federal Government and its global allies, The Mega-corporations, Remnant Militia, and The Stormcallers.
At the turn of the 21st century, a technology has been created that allows one to send a radio signal backwards in time. Rogue bits of code bump up against our severs, they find their way onto our devices. Someone, or something, is desperately trying to send the past a dire warning. Is anyone listening? Does anyone care?
The year is 2060. Two decades of conflict has torn the United States to pieces. The North American Conflict has devolved into street-to-street battles, suburban airstrikes, guerrilla tactics. Four major players vie for control of what remains. The Federal Government and its global allies, The Mega-corporations, Remnant Militia, and The Stormcallers.
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