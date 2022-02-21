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The Truth behind Miles Guo’s interview with HBO VICE Part-1
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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30 views • February 21, 2022
https://gnews.org/2038142/

At the end of last year, when HBO VICE broadcast the video of their so-called interview with Miles, we broadcast two consecutive series “Exposing HBO’s Premeditated Lies”. The first series, through gradually restoring the truth about the interview, focused on the falsified video itself, revealing how the people and organizations involved falsified and smeared Miles and the Whistleblower Movement. The second series attempted to go deeper and reveal the evil forces behind the falsified video. It is still in production with many exciting programs to be recorded. To extend the reach of the series, we will be repeating the first series, “The Truth Behind the HBO VICE’s Interview with Miles Guo”, today we are showing part one.

Miles, the founder of the Whistleblower Movement and the New Federal State of China (NFSC), began to expose the evil of the CCP to the world as early as 2017, and has repeatedly warned that “the Pandora’s Box has been opened”, and that “the dark night of the CCP’s Kleptocrats is coming”. Every warning has been verified at a later time, demonstrating that the Whistleblower Movement and the NFSC are determined to take down the CCP and they stick to the belief that only the truth prevails. However, HBO VICE defamed Miles in an interview four years ago.

And later, it repeatedly requested another interview. Before Miles was interviewed again on May 18th, 2021, Miles accepted the request upon the agreement that both sides had the right to videotape the entire process. But HBO VICE still chose to malign and vilify Miles and the fellow fighters of the Whistleblower Movement. Next, we will restore the first part of the truth: proof of HBO reporter Isobel Yeung’s Pro-Communist background.
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