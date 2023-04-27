https://gettr.com/post/p2fl7b1d219

@Apollo, I myself own multiple cell phones and Faraday bags. It's laughable if owning multiple phones is enough to be suspected of a conviction. Miles Guo must protect the people who risk their lives daily to get information from inside the enemy. These devices suggested by the security team would better protect personal information!

@Apollo，我自己就拥有多部手机和信息屏蔽袋，如果拥有多部手机就能被怀疑定罪，简直让人哭笑不得。文贵先生需要保护那些每天冒着风险，从敌人内部获得情报的人们。安保团队建议的这些设备可以更好地保护个人信息！

@JoeOltmann @DavidClements @Apollo

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #KashPatel #takedowntheccp



