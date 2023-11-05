Create New Account
Chris Sky Joins us to talk about the Israel / Palestine conflict !!
KevinJJohnston
Published Yesterday

Here is an excerpt from the Kevin j. Johnston show with Chris Sky joining us to talk about Israel and the Israeli, Palestinian conflict.


Chris Sky is someone who does a great deal of research and releases news days before the mainstream media will even consider doing so. It's always a pleasure to have Chris Sky on our show. He is an international Crusader for freedom and truth!


FreedomReport.ca


#ChrisSky #Israel #Hamas #Palestine #war

israelpalestinewarhamaschrissky

