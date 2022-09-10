The religion of speaking in tongues! Exposing the pentecostal/charismatic movement! Pt.2

2 Timothy 3:5 kjv



Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.



2 Thessalonians 2 kjv

1 Now we beseech you, brethren, by the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, and by our gathering together unto him,

2 That ye be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit, nor by word, nor by letter as from us, as that the day of Christ is at hand.

3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition;

4 Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.

5 Remember ye not, that, when I was yet with you, I told you these things?

6 And now ye know what withholdeth that he might be revealed in his time.

7 For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way.

8 And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming:

9 Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders,

10 And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.

11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: 12 That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.

13 But we are bound to give thanks alway to God for you, brethren beloved of the Lord, because God hath from the beginning chosen you to salvation through sanctification of the Spirit and belief of the truth:

14 Whereunto he called you by our gospel, to the obtaining of the glory of our Lord Jesus Christ.

15 Therefore, brethren, stand fast, and hold the traditions which ye have been taught, whether by word, or our epistle.

16 Now our Lord Jesus Christ himself, and God, even our Father, which hath loved us, and hath given us everlasting consolation and good hope through grace,

17 Comfort your hearts, and stablish you in every good word and work.







Grace and peace be unto you beloved brothers and sisters, in the name of AHAYAH and his Son YASHAYAH HA MASHAYACH/ JESUS THE CHRIST.

All praise, honor and glory to our HEAVENLY FATHER. Amen



Acts 4:12 kjv

And there is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved.”



Romans 8:1-4 kjv

1There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.

2 For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death.

3 For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh:

4 That the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.



Revelation 12:11 kjv

And they overcame him by the blood of the lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they did not love their lives to the death.





"The Believers Field Manual by Daniel Brunt"!

Download:

https://www.mediafire.com/file/2r4b4jhbfhrpk9g/The_Believers_Field_Manual_by_Daniel_Brunt.pdf/file



"Das Feldhandbuch der Gläubigen von Daniel Brunt"!

Download:

https://www.mediafire.com/file/cmea4v9zyjrc4nh/Das_Feldhandbuch_der_Gl%25C3%25A4ubigen_von_Daniel_Brunt.pdf/file



"The invisible cage of gold"!

Download: https://www.mediafire.com/file/u6qwhbmsjku2nxw/The_invisible_cage_of_gold.pdf/file



"Der unsichtbare Käfig aus Gold"!

Download: https://www.mediafire.com/file/wo1sa5kt49n2p88/Der_unsichtbare_K%25C3%25A4fig_aus_Gold.pdf/file



"Darkness To Light - Child Sexual Abuse Statistics"

Download:

https://www.d2l.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/all_statistics_20150619.pdf







#religion #speakingintongues #exposed