(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

No, Rapamycin is not Everolimus. Everolimus is a synthetic, deadly version that now they put in cardiac stents without your knowledge or permission. You think you have a problem with your Abbott Labs? Are you going to keep going back to these people who have poisoned you since 1934 in Los Angeles: Chapter five, "Plague" you'll hear it all and in "Ending Plague" you'll hear how corrupting the government, starting with the Bayh Dole Act, which I said in the original Plandemic, that gave them the right to patent, to sell the taxpayers intellectual property to corrupt colleges who experimented on your best and your brightest. You want me to show you the kids that came out of Dartmouth in those laboratories?

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 01/27/2029

The Real Dr Judy Show with Dr Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6e0m6s-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html