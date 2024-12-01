What Does "God Has No Grandchildren" Mean?

In this video, we explore 1 Corinthians chapter 7 to understand Apostle Paul's teachings about marriage, especially between believers and non-believers. The pastor explains that these letters were often written by Paul to address and correct issues in the early churches. Key points discussed include the importance of believers marrying believers, staying together after one spouse becomes a Christian, and the sanctification of an unbelieving spouse through a Christian spouse. The pastor emphasizes that salvation cannot be inherited from parents, clarifying that God has only children and no grandchildren. Through numerous Bible verses, the pastor supports this teaching and encourages everyone to become a child of God through personal faith and repentance.



