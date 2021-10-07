VACCINE DAMAGED AUTISTIC KIDS PARENTS SPEAK OUT ABOUT COVID JAB

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My talk with Vaccine damaged autistic kids parents Olga Pavlova, Janie Mathews Reed, and Simon and Sarah Gede speaking out against the experimental Covid vaccination Jab and freedom
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Louise's organic clothes range https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/