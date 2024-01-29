Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The UK joins the US, Germany and others in Pausing Funding to the UNRWA upon Israeli Accusations of UNRWA
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
999 Subscribers
32 views
Published 19 hours ago

The United Kingdom joins the US, Germany and others in pausing funding to the UNRWA upon Israeli accusations of UNRWA's employees being part of the October 7 attacks. The Israeli statement underlined that there were several employees involved, and had used the UNRWA's facilities, without giving any more information. Former UNRWA spokesman Chris Gunners emphasises that the move to pause the funding is disproportionate, warning it will harm the most disadvantaged.

Cynthia .... this happened after the ICJ said that Israel was committing genocide... this is the push back, by not allowing aid to get through. IMO

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket