War Carnage Maximized, “the Holocaust”, Francis at the G7, Live By The Sword
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
11 views • 8 months ago

SR 2024-08-12 HOLOCAUST

* The “real reason” why Patton was temporarily relieved?
* The key players in World War II were chosen for maximum carnage.
* This German plan for assassination REALLY needed to be enacted!
* The top “military awards” of every nation prove they all work for Rome.
* Germany’s punishment was vicious; here’s what was behind it.
* What did Britain’s top Navy pilot prove about “the Holocaust”.
* Did Amandha Voller promote Whitney Webb’s Jew-blaming?
* Jasmin reports in from Germany and it’s not good.
* “What happened to Daniel Kristos?”
* “Francis” paraded around the “G7”.
* Revisiting David Parker “controlling” his own reality.
* Steve Wohlberg hits it out of the park again but Java Jen’s response is truly disturbing.
* Revisiting the Rich John Factor: will it get Steve on with Tucker Carlson?
* Will there be a third Temple?
* Who was “the Beast of Blenheim”?
* Johnny breaks down Jesus on guns and pacifism.
* Revisiting Johnny’s journey on “live by the sword, die by the sword”.
* Johnny’s now trying to build a “live by the sword” spreadsheet with these examples.
* Did Jesse Ventura have something to do with Chris Kyle’s death?
* Johnny’s leadership advice.

_____________________

Keywords
gunsjesuitspacifismwar profiteering
