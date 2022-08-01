Proof of Flat Earth?? Nikon P1000 - Maximum Zoom Range Test (93 KM 57 Miles)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just a random camera review downloaded from YouTube. This camera owner wasn’t trying to prove that the earth is flat. He was just demonstrating how far his Nikon P900 can zoom in.
Taking in account the earth’s fake curvature, it would be an absolute impossibility to zoom in on an island 58 miles away if the earth was indeed a ball with a circumference of 25.000 miles.