Social Media and Big Tech Have All the Money They Need To Shape the World

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01/21/2022 Jason Miller: Social media and big tech have been exercising and picking winners and losers in these free speech debates. Some of these political ideology things are really starting to frustrate people. I think they probably started off with the ideals that they want to push free speech and democracy and give everyone that kind of digital square. But now they have all the money they need and they want to shape how the world looks.