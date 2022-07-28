Big Pharma-Funded RINO Elections Exposed

Big Pharma is helping politicians bend the law with funding to illegally push out America First candidates!

Mark Bishofsky joins to talk about the supremacy that the RINO’s are trying to establish to keep their incumbency in office.

These corrupt politicians are literally Big Pharma funded, and will stop at NOTHING to keep their jobs!

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