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Big Pharma-Funded RINO Elections Exposed
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242 views • July 28, 2022

Big Pharma is helping politicians bend the law with funding to illegally push out America First candidates!

Mark Bishofsky joins to talk about the supremacy that the RINO’s are trying to establish to keep their incumbency in office.

These corrupt politicians are literally Big Pharma funded, and will stop at NOTHING to keep their jobs!

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Mirrored - Stew Peters TV

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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