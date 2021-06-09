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Man FREEZES COMPLETELY After Covid-19 Shot
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780 views • June 09, 2021
This man freezes completely after getting the vaccine. A side effect of the vaccines: catatonic state. This could be a possibility of the nanobots within the vaccines, and is used to subdue people. If you can reboot the system then just like the computers until you start seeing the BIOS running and cant access the desktop. So their 'The Great Reset' could also be said as a Great reset of the body, which is an abomination IF this is indeed what's happening.
Let's hope this false.
Let's hope this false.
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