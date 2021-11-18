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HEARTBREAKING: 7-year-old refused critical medical care over valid mask exemption
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132 views • November 18, 2021
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/z/D/o/I/zDoIc.caa.mp4?u=b8c3x&;b=0
https://www.rebelnews.com/heartbreaking_7_year_old_refused_critical_medical_care_over_valid_mask_exemption?utm_campaign=tu_fracture_11_17_21&;utm_medium=email&utm_source=therebel
7-year-old Zander suffered a complete fracture of his shoulder, and his mother is struggling to access adequate treatment because of health-care providers' refusal to accommodate her son's medical mask exemption.
https://www.rebelnews.com/heartbreaking_7_year_old_refused_critical_medical_care_over_valid_mask_exemption?utm_campaign=tu_fracture_11_17_21&;utm_medium=email&utm_source=therebel
7-year-old Zander suffered a complete fracture of his shoulder, and his mother is struggling to access adequate treatment because of health-care providers' refusal to accommodate her son's medical mask exemption.
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