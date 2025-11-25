© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Sumrall and Doc Pete Chambers
David Sumrall and Doc Pete Chambers discuss James O’Keefe’s film Line in the Sand, talk about Doc’s experience with border and trafficking, and reveal Doc Pete Chambers’ run for Governor of the sate of Texas.
Get tickets at https://1AFilmFest.com and receive both ‘24 & ‘25 for only $25.00!