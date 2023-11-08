Create New Account
Footprints (Audio Only)
Alfred Anthony
Published 15 hours ago

This is an EDM/Trance track I created for power walking.
125 bpm - 1 Mile.
This track is available for free download in high bitrate MP3 format. Suitable for iPod and other media players.
https://drive.proton.me/urls/JQXSTZZ264#fkE0NE8vxYtG

Please consult a physician before following this program if you are not used to strenuous physical activity.


