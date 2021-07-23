Prisoner beaten to death, and NO MORE LOCKDOWNS! - SJS Live 07/16/21

"There's no accountability here … They're treating people [on the inside] worse than they would animals"



Today on Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE, I have some tragic news that must be highlighted. On July 3rd, Brandon Marchant, age 32, was fatally beaten by five Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) correctional officers, and what is unfortunate is that there has been a history of deaths at this facility. Today we are demanding that our local political leaders speak out against this type of behaviour, and provide justice to families who have lost family members.



Also, Has the media been lying to us (completely rhetorical)? What are they not telling us? How is it that police officers are enforcing laws that they have no idea about? We have a local citizen who is going to share his story about how he had to educate the police on Ontario Laws.



Finally, What is happening in South Africa? The death toll in South Africa has risen to 75 as of July 14 th , and violence continues across the country following the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma. The world is in unrest.