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Crispus Attucks: Death of the First Patriot - The Smiths Of Liberty
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30 views • April 25, 2021
Here on Episode 41 of The Smiths Of Liberty, we take a look at an often overlooked patriot--the first death in the American Colonies uprising against British tyranny--Crispus Attucks! Crispus, who was of African/Native American lineage, was a sailor who found himself in Boston on a snowy March 5th day, 1770. Unfortunately, he would lose his life in protest to the heavy-handedness of the Redcoats. But his legacy lives on. Join us as we revisit true American history--history the left and the media want you to forget!
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