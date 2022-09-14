8 Principles to Secure Before An Economic Crisis

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

Sep 14, 2022 🗣 It is critical that you are as self-sufficient and independent as possible. I started all my prepping in 2010 because of my work as an economist. Let me show you my eight mantras (principles) you need to secure before it's too late. If you'd like to be as self-sufficient and independent as possible with regard to Wealth Preservation, Food, Water, Energy, Security, Barterability, Community and Shelter. Then you've come to the right place. Please remember that my "Step-1" was Wealth Preservation, because it's a lot harder to develop the rest of these pieces if your money disintegrates with hyperinflation. To learn the strategy I employed first, click the link here to Schedule a Call: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/bgs?utm_content=BGS9142022&month=2022-09

