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8 Principles to Secure Before An Economic Crisis
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109 views • September 14, 2022
 Sep 14, 2022 🗣 It is critical that you are as self-sufficient and independent as possible. I started all my prepping in 2010 because of my work as an economist. Let me show you my eight mantras (principles) you need to secure before it's too late. If you'd like to be as self-sufficient and independent as possible with regard to Wealth Preservation, Food, Water, Energy, Security, Barterability, Community and Shelter. Then you've come to the right place. Please remember that my "Step-1" was Wealth Preservation, because it's a lot harder to develop the rest of these pieces if your money disintegrates with hyperinflation. To learn the strategy I employed first, click the link here to Schedule a Call: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/bgs?utm_content=BGS9142022&month=2022-09

📞 Or if it’s more urgent, you may call direct: 866-393-1002 🔴 To Receive New Tips and Updated Information Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... 🔗 To see Lynette's slides and links from this video: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com/8-pri... 📖 Chapters: 0:00 Take Action Now! 0:44 Prevented Planting Acres Surge 2:14 Biggest Western Drought in History 5:29 US Citizens Behind on Energy Bills 8:41 IRS Threats Rising 10:35 Chinese Citizens Bartering Food 14:20 Gold Protects Purchasing Power 21:00 Community Saves Lynette 24:46 Real Estate Market Bubble 27:12 8 Principles to Secure Before An Economic Crisis 🌱 For More Blogs and Information: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com ⬇️ Follow Lynette Zang on Socials for More Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynettezang/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang Podcast: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🚨BEWARE OF SCAMMERS🚨 Some accounts may be impersonating BGS and ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. Beyond Gold & Silver and ITM Trading are our only YouTube channels. _____________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. They are not financial planners, nor do they give general financial consulting. They are economic experts and sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 866-393-1002 If you have questions to submit for our Q&A Video Series, send them to: [email protected] You can also email us at: [email protected] Homepage: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com/ Beyond Gold and Silver Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_bgs Beyond Gold & Silver - by ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved. #gold #prepping #security

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foodenergychinawatersecuritycommunitysheltereconomic crisiswealth preservationbarterabilitybeyond gold and silver
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