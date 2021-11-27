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Darwin, California – A Living Ghost Town
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72 views • November 27, 2021
A tiny town with a colorful past is home to 50 individuals and a desert oasis for a few visitors. Drive or walk the limited number of streets to get a sense of the history from the days-gone-by buildings. Where did it get its name? Gander at the huge fish with legs made of rocks.
More information on recipes and our travels at https://danasbooks.net
Call to order: 603-616-8907
Travel Videos https://danasbooks.net
email [email protected]
Online Orders: https://danasbooks.net/orders.htm
More information on recipes and our travels at https://danasbooks.net
Call to order: 603-616-8907
Travel Videos https://danasbooks.net
email [email protected]
Online Orders: https://danasbooks.net/orders.htm
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