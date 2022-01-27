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X22 Report A 01. 26. 22.
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Ep. 2687a - The Battle Between The People & The [CB] Has Begun
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Inflation is now hitting, the people can see the inflation at the supermarkets, the restaurants and many other places, the [CB] cannot hide this anymore. Trudeau is trying to convince the everyone that the mandates are good. The economic censorship continues, Facebook deletes the trucker protest account. El Salvador responds to the IMF.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Yourself From Rolling Blackouts Here:
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo code "X20" for 20% OFF ^^^
Inflation is now hitting, the people can see the inflation at the supermarkets, the restaurants and many other places, the [CB] cannot hide this anymore. Trudeau is trying to convince the everyone that the mandates are good. The economic censorship continues, Facebook deletes the trucker protest account. El Salvador responds to the IMF.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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