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Satanic Baptism and the Initiation of Lucifer
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343 views • November 17, 2021
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How many are unwittingly allowing themselves to be inducted into a Satanic initiation? An initiation that looks and smells like it's suppose to be Holy. Realize this; a deception must look like it's not a deception in order for it to work. The deception must fool the target of the deception. The subtilty of the Serpent is working again like it did with the 1st of our kind. Will you be deceived?
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How many are unwittingly allowing themselves to be inducted into a Satanic initiation? An initiation that looks and smells like it's suppose to be Holy. Realize this; a deception must look like it's not a deception in order for it to work. The deception must fool the target of the deception. The subtilty of the Serpent is working again like it did with the 1st of our kind. Will you be deceived?
https://www.nystv.org . Use Promo Code: RIDER For your first month free.
Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints
Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather https://joshuawattsleather.com
Cascadia Cutlery https://cascadiacutlery.com
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#MidnightRide #NYSTV
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
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