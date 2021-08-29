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The 'Absolute Worst Thing' That Could Happen to the Electric Vehicle Industry Right Now Just Did
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1111 views • August 29, 2021
Leah Barkoukis from Townhall reports, GM announced that it has issued a recall on every single Chevy Bolt made to date due to the battery fire risk. The move comes after two previous recalls, which were aimed at specific models.
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