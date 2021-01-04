© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I TOLD THE NSA TO F@CK OFF, AND THIS HAPPENED.....
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
133 views • January 04, 2021
TCR#860 STEVEN D KELLEY #235 SEPT-24-2020
If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, he is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and an astral traveler. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host of Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. He can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 EST, 6:00 PST. Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a base of nearly a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then Steven created Truth Cat Radio in 2016, where on Thursday nights LIVE he hosts The Steven D Kelley show. His weekly shows can currently be watched on YouTube at the Steven D Kelley channel. He also has given seminars, lectures and has presented commentaries on Press TV and RT as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist.
I'm Cynthia and I've started this channel to share Steven D Kelley's content. Please help enable me to upload all of Steven's 100's of videos, old and new, by viewing, sharing his content, and subscribing. Subscribe also to his YouTube channel, at Steven D Kelley. If you would like to know Steven's story, to listen to the audiobook recording of his fascinating autobiography, Lasers, Caver's and Magic, it can be found on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&;t=2021s&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic - Also, please catch his live shows on Thursday nights.
Truth Cat Radio is listener supported, please help support our efforts with a contribution. PayPal: [email protected] or use Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you.
If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, he is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and an astral traveler. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host of Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. He can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 EST, 6:00 PST. Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a base of nearly a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then Steven created Truth Cat Radio in 2016, where on Thursday nights LIVE he hosts The Steven D Kelley show. His weekly shows can currently be watched on YouTube at the Steven D Kelley channel. He also has given seminars, lectures and has presented commentaries on Press TV and RT as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist.
I'm Cynthia and I've started this channel to share Steven D Kelley's content. Please help enable me to upload all of Steven's 100's of videos, old and new, by viewing, sharing his content, and subscribing. Subscribe also to his YouTube channel, at Steven D Kelley. If you would like to know Steven's story, to listen to the audiobook recording of his fascinating autobiography, Lasers, Caver's and Magic, it can be found on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&;t=2021s&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic - Also, please catch his live shows on Thursday nights.
Truth Cat Radio is listener supported, please help support our efforts with a contribution. PayPal: [email protected] or use Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.