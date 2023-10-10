Does Hamas' attack on Israel suggest WORLD WAR III is coming?

Glenn Beck





Oct 10, 2023





Something is not right about the war in Israel. In the past few days, Hamas has killed at least 900 Israelis — the equivalent of 30 thousand Americans, and both sides are preparing for a longer war. But why now? And why to this extent? Glenn believes this is connected to the chaos that is happening around the world and is straight out of the playbook of a terrifying man. And all the signs point towards World War III: "We are in the early stages of a coordinated global war." Glenn dives into why Iran would want to escalate tensions with Israel at this time and connects it all to the "new Axis of global powers" that includes BRICS countries like Russia and China, which are building a system to rival the global dominance of the West.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXA5qJ53a6M