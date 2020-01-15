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Mnuchin previews US-China phase one trade deal to be signed today
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1 view • January 15, 2020
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discusses tariff reductions as part of the U.S.-China phase one trade agreement, the impacts that will be felt by American consumers, intellectual property theft protection under the deal and Apple unlocking the Pensacola shooter’s iPhone.
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