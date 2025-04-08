THIS IS WHAT VIRII LIKE POLIO REALLY ARE 🦠 PESTICIDES❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THIS WHAT VIRUSES LIKE POLIO REALLY ARE, PESTICIDES [changed the term to its proper pluralization]; as surmised, many of our 'illnesses' are INDUCED CONDITIONS ✅
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RpBCMqpDz2o
Thumbnail: [thanks to https://beyondpesticides.org/dailynewsblog/2020/07/environmental-pollutants-including-pesticides-can-increase-susceptibility-to-infectious-diseases/ 🖲]
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/358538242_Plant_viruses_as_biopesticides