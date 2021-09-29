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Victoria Police trying to BAN media from filming their violent conduct _ RebelNews.com
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170 views • September 29, 2021
Victoria Police are so desperate to stop the press from revealing what they're doing in Melbourne right now that they're actively trying to impose a media blackout.
Too bad, @OzraeliAvi is no pushover.
Full story: http://rebelne.ws/3idaiLZ
SIGN UP: http://YeminiReport.com
Too bad, @OzraeliAvi is no pushover.
Full story: http://rebelne.ws/3idaiLZ
SIGN UP: http://YeminiReport.com
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