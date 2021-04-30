© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CONNECTICUT RISES
Follow
6
Share
Report
551 views • April 30, 2021
CONNECTICUT RISES
Thousands descended on the Connecticut State Capitol for the “Rise Up Rally” to stand together for health freedom, and oppose a bill to remove the religious exemption to vaccination. Here’s just a small look at what turned out to be an inspiring and hope-filled day for a fast growing movement.
#RiseUpRally #HB6423 #ReligiousFreedom #VaccineExemptions #HealthFreedom #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: April 30, 2021
Thousands descended on the Connecticut State Capitol for the “Rise Up Rally” to stand together for health freedom, and oppose a bill to remove the religious exemption to vaccination. Here’s just a small look at what turned out to be an inspiring and hope-filled day for a fast growing movement.
#RiseUpRally #HB6423 #ReligiousFreedom #VaccineExemptions #HealthFreedom #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: April 30, 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.