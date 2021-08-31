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LIVE FROM THE UK! BRITISH MILITARY VETERAN DESCRIBES VAXX WAR ON CHILDREN
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LIVE From the UK! British Military Veteran Describes VAXX War on KIDS https://rumble.com/vlmo0e-live-from-the-uk-british-military-veteran-describes-vaxx-war-on-kids..html
Quote: "Stew Peters is joined by AJ Roberts, veteran of the British military who served in Afghanistan and Iraq. Roberts is the host of "The AJ Roberts Show", and brought a clear picture of exactly what's happening to our Western allies across the pond. www.StewPeters.tv | www.mrajroberts.com "
LIVE From the UK! British Military Veteran Describes VAXX War on KIDS https://rumble.com/vlmo0e-live-from-the-uk-british-military-veteran-describes-vaxx-war-on-kids..html
Quote: "Stew Peters is joined by AJ Roberts, veteran of the British military who served in Afghanistan and Iraq. Roberts is the host of "The AJ Roberts Show", and brought a clear picture of exactly what's happening to our Western allies across the pond. www.StewPeters.tv | www.mrajroberts.com "
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