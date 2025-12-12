Invasion at an EPIC Scale

Dec. 11, 2025 - About 18,000 known or suspected terrorists are in the US right now, and these are just the ones we know about. About 15-20 million people crossed the border under Biden that were not vetted at all. Who knows how many terrorists are among them—or where they are right now? Let's review the alarming stats uncovered in today's DHS hearing.





Thanks for watching and praying!





Praying Citizen Newsletter: LoriColley.Substack.com

Become a paid subscriber ($8/Month) to support our work