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The MASKS are now an ABSURD habit!
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111 views • January 06, 2022
A habit forms after only a few months. This mask habit has been forced on people and now it has formed in them even though they don't agree with it. Wow! Ask them about it when you have a chance. Dialogue. Right now. Whatever it takes to wake up the rest. Silence is violence.
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