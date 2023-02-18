Only One of Us Must Know

Credit to this Bob Dylan video on YouTube. Lyrics are at the bottom on this page.



Bob Dylan - One of Us Must Know (Sooner or Later) (Official Audio)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bq-bNR-z7Nk

This song is a very significant first for Brian. It is the first track for his first album in a trilogy. Brian lipped synced this song after he went to get dinner at the MPA at 7th Ave and Fir St, around Feb. 3rd. He was sitting there and "pop!" the idea popped into his head so he went home and spent less than one hour creating this video. An anonymous volunteer in Shabbat, spent many hours syncing Brian's video with the music.

Due to Brian's quantum dimensional consciousness, he believed he knew his reasons why he was doing this when he did it but his reasons for having this video, are still evolving as of Feb. 7, 2023. On or before Feb. 10th, Brian attained to the realization that his quantum dimensional consciousness presently knows how Bob Dylan felt while he was recording this track in 1965 or 1966 (Feb. 1966 release date for the Blonde on Blonde album.). Bob Dylan felt closer to the expressions on Brian's face in this video than Bob Dylan has remembered, since 1968. No actual video of Bob Dylan himself, captures the facial expression he felt, than this video. Therefore, Bob Dylan or his company should include this video or a better one of Brian Ruhe, and add it to their collection.

In an interview within the past 20 years, Bob Dylan talked about his 1975 Rolling Thunder Review. He said that he can't remember what that was about or why he had white paint on his face. He can't hardly remember anything about that time. So, if you want to interview Bob Dylan about his life in the 1960s (He is still alive today.) you would be better off interviewing Brian Anthony Ruhe, for $108 per every five minutes.

Lyrics:

One of Us Must Know (Sooner or Later), by Bob Dylan

I didn't mean to treat you so bad

You shouldn't take it so personal

I didn't mean to make you so sad

You just happened to be there, that's all

When I saw you say goodbye to your friend and smile

I thought that it was well understood

That you'd be comin' back in a little while

I didn't know that you were sayin' goodbye for good

[Chorus]

But, sooner or later, one of us must know

That you just did what you're supposed to do

Sooner or later, one of us must know

That I really did try to get close to you

[Verse 2]

I couldn't see what you could show me

Your scarf had kept your mouth well hid

I couldn't see how you could know me

But you said you knew me and I believed you did

When you whispered in my ear

And asked me if I was leavin' with you or her

I didn't realize just what I did hear

I didn't realize how young you were

[Chorus]

But, sooner or later, one of us must know

That you just did what you're supposed to do

Sooner or later, one of us must know

That I really did try to get close to you

[Verse 3]

And I couldn't see when it started snowin'

Your voice was all that I heard

I couldn't see where we were goin'

But you said you knew and I took your word

And then you told me later, as I apologized

That you were just kiddin' me, you weren't really from the farm

And I told you, as you clawed out my eyes

That I never really meant to do you any harm

[Chorus]

But, sooner or later, one of us must know

That you just did what you're supposed to do

Sooner or later, one of us must know

That I really did try to get close to you