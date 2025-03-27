Sometimes the way is not clear. You know that you have a purpose, but you don’t know what that purpose is.



This life—especially for those walking with Jesus Christ—has trials and difficulties—the more numerous the more faithful you are—but God—Jesus, the Christ—is your salvation, your deliverance, and your strength—so be walking with Him, through ALL things.



When you are supernaturally protected from and through storms—storms that are made to detour around you—you know that there is yet purpose for you in this life. God does not act capriciously. He does not do things “just because”. Even in the minutest sliver of a hint of a detail there is purpose. There is purpose in everything He does—absolutely everything.



Therefore, no matter the difficulty, be walking with Him!



#Purpose, #trials, #JesusChrist