Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Senator's wife killed by VAXX poison induced BRAIN CANCER
channel image
The Prisoner
8954 Subscribers
Shop now
1270 views
Published Yesterday

Sen. John Barrasso @SenJohnBarrasso "The CDC should be sued and found guilty of medical malpractice. Their flip flop in telling people they still have to wear masks even if vaccinated will not encourage people to get the vaccine. The best thing you can do to protect you and your family is to get vaccinated." https://web.archive.org/save/https://twitter.com/SenJohnBarrasso/status/1421855966405046275

8:30 AM · Aug 1, 2021

###

"Bobbi Barrasso, wife of Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, dies after two-year battle with brain cancer"

Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff Jan 25, 2024 Updated Jan 25, 2024

https://www.wyomingnewsDOTcom/news/local_news/bobbi-barrasso-wife-of-wyoming-sen-john-barrasso-dies-after-two-year-battle-with-brain/article_b06aa27a-bbad-11ee-8ac7-5b24a98e7389.html

###

Can't Take My Eyes Off You · Andy Williams

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=Nn2A1T6d5iw

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
brain cancersenator john barrassobobbi barrasso

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket