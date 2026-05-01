Seventh Day Adventists Dwelling In Booths. Country Living Taught From The Sanctuary. New Light 4 SDA

Nehemiah 8:14,15 And they found written in the law which the Lord had commanded by Moses, that the children of Israel should dwell in booths in the feast of the seventh month: And that they should publish and proclaim in all their cities, and in Jerusalem, saying, Go forth unto the mount, and fetch olive branches, and pine branches, and myrtle branches, and palm branches, and branches of thick trees, to make booths, as it is written.





Leviticus 23:42 Ye shall dwell in booths seven days; all that are Israelites born shall dwell in booths:





Leviticus 23:43 That your generations may know that I made the children of Israel to dwell in booths, when I brought them out of the land of Egypt: I am the Lord your God.





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