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Top 5 Tips To Get Your Dog to Eat (and Love) Every Vegetable
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100 views • April 19, 2021
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Don't stick to just one recipe. Feed your dog lots of different foods such
as chicken, beef, turkey, lamb, fish, and eggs. By variety, we also mean feeding your dog different parts like muscle meat and organ meats. Keep in mind that different types of meat and different cuts of meat do carry different nutrient profiles. Add in a variety of fruits and vegetables.
By having variety in what you feed your dog, you are providing your furry family member with a wider range of nutrients. It’s perfectly okay to have a few recipes that are a staple to your dog’s diet. But don’t just serve one or two and exclude everything else.
Don't stick to just one recipe. Feed your dog lots of different foods such
as chicken, beef, turkey, lamb, fish, and eggs. By variety, we also mean feeding your dog different parts like muscle meat and organ meats. Keep in mind that different types of meat and different cuts of meat do carry different nutrient profiles. Add in a variety of fruits and vegetables.
By having variety in what you feed your dog, you are providing your furry family member with a wider range of nutrients. It’s perfectly okay to have a few recipes that are a staple to your dog’s diet. But don’t just serve one or two and exclude everything else.
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