EPIC!! USA Militia Wins ARMED Standoff Against Federal Traitor Agents!! 2022

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This is what it means to fight injustice. This is a prime example of how much power we the people have when armed, and united. Youtube has taken down this video twice without giving me a reason or notifying me, and after receiving millions of views. Had to re-upload it.
EDITED BY MATRIX SENTINEL
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