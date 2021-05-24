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Candace Owens: “George Floyd is NOT my Hero”
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263 views • May 24, 2021
In this message, recorded on her mobile phone, Candace Owens rapid-fires fact after fact that politicians and mainstream media refuse to acknowledge about the much-publicized police killing of George Floyd. After listening to the wisdom and seeing the passion of this young woman, and realizing that she is confronting a global tsunami of popular opinion, the words truth and courage come to mind. 2020 Jun 5 - Source: Kenneth Frantz, Summit Peak Drones - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fij8TP0FE00&;feature=youtu.be/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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