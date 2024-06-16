West directs Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons – UN envoy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine's shelling of civilian areas was a topic of a recent UN Security Council meeting in New York. Russia's ambassador to the UN called out Kiev's patrons for their involvement in the conflict, saying Western military advisers select targets for the attacks.
Mirrored - RT
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/