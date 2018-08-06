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6/08/18 TRUMP: "GUESS WHAT, We Have A WORLD To Run" #NO5G #1776PLANET
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11 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
6/08/18 As President Trump trolls the G7 Bobbleheads, people are being Arkancided around the globe, while the Bilderbergers go full Vatican to achieve Quantum domination of the Prison Planet. WE, the People, must be Active Now to defeat the Globalist fascists!
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I appreciate every person who contributes to the channel and comments with news tips, positivity, donations and ideas, we are THE Ones we NEED! Now is the Time! Here is the Place! Let's DO this!
6/08/18 As President Trump trolls the G7 Bobbleheads, people are being Arkancided around the globe, while the Bilderbergers go full Vatican to achieve Quantum domination of the Prison Planet. WE, the People, must be Active Now to defeat the Globalist fascists!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
I appreciate every person who contributes to the channel and comments with news tips, positivity, donations and ideas, we are THE Ones we NEED! Now is the Time! Here is the Place! Let's DO this!
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