Live UFO chat with Paul --087- NZ Sunday UFO vids and Chat - Nocturnal News Nellis Leaked FLY UAP

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming up - UFOs UAPs vids and more [00:02:00] (1c) Paul updates his findings on Paranormal and debunked his beep meter sound now as a camera audio artifact of the cheap Chinese camera (but dont show example why) [00:14:00] (2) Mick West how he debunked the Brazilian Low Horizon UFOs video. [00:28:34] (3) Mick West UAP fast Fly-By are airliner.. what is it? [00:47:50] (4) Shock Mike King dontates via super chat shocking Paul. StreamLabs Slow! [00:55:00] (5) Holes in Passenger Jet windows? [00:59:00] (6) GabberBeastTV and Mike King Join the side chat. [01:13:00] (6b) Paul takes control of the mic again and resumes UFO vids HEH [01:31:28] (7) Main Topics begins - Tracey Nocturnal News recycling a debunked video of a blow fly on camera lens. [01:50:14] (7b) Paul searches for his 5 year old debunk for this BS Nellis :Leaked footage. [02:03:00] (7c) Playing the highest quality of vid I could find.. its STILL sucks! [02:04:00] (7d) Cant you see the Insects wings and legs? [02:27:00] (7e) Audio sounds too good and staged and not professional for military pilots or tower control. Its not a commercial flight! [02:54:00] (7f) Paul tries to find info on the radar range graphic on the video. Determines it dont match the object on the screen. Photoshopped on? [03:25:00] (7g) Tyler not honest on his Patreon Earnings and Paul compares to his and figures he needs to update his links on YT again. [03:31:00] (8) Quick look over TPOM thirdphase thirdphaseofmoon videos [03:42:00] (8b) TPOM have original footage from Lady on the ships on water and Location info of flight from NY to Florida. Paul checks the seas of the coast of NY since he thought was Cali.. and confirms NY is same as Cali with cargo ships waiting of the coast to be unloaded. [04:20:00] (9) Shipping tracking of 55000 ship with 30K being cargo! Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul.


